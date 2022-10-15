 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Whose Border Is It Anyway?

The Mexican border to Arizona abuts both United States and Native American sovereign territory. Under the Constitution, the international border is wholly under the jurisdiction of Federal authority, which means Congress enacts laws and Executive Departments carry them out. States which border other countries have no border authority, no border law jurisdiction, and no State border police. Any action by a State legislature to put State resources on the border to protect the United States is unconstitutional. A movement of National Guard forces to the border by a Governor is legal but futile since they are not permitted to perform law enforcement. Voting for a Governor who will do this is, actually, stupid, since the effect is merely to waste State funds. The border is here, it is a problem, and only your Senators and US Representatives can help. Not enough is spent on sensible border security practices. Much is wasted. Surveillance is cheaper than walls and patrols and more effective. We just need Congress to enact it.

David P Vernon

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

