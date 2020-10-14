 Skip to main content
Letter: Whose Business is it to vote.
Letter: Whose Business is it to vote.

On 9-28 David Eppihimer, chairman of the Pima County Republican Party stated that Steve Kerr should mind his own business because of this. Steve Kerr encouraged volunteers to help put “ a compassionate, thoughtful, smart human being in the White House.” He seamed to take offense by that statement. If that is the case it must mean that he feels that Donald Trump isn’t a compassionate thoughtful, smart human being. Hummm.

As an American, Steve Kerr’s business is voting as to who is president. You say that Steve should mind his own business. If not a US citizen then whose business is it? Maybe it is you who should mind their own business.

Jose Salgado

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

