Letter: Whose going to pay?

While I may not be the brightest bulb in the pack, I do wonder how we’re going to make the mortgage payment on Arizona’s US Senate seat. The democrat had raised $83 million and the republican $52 million by mid October! The job will only pay $348,000 over two years. Whoever wins will owe a whole lot of favors! Oh yes, I know these are all small contributions from the cactus roots!
Imagine if this money had been donated to a local charity? I know people are free to spend their money anyway they like.
Both candidates have free healthcare provided by taxpayers, I haven’t heard either of them saying they would propose you getting the same! Congress passed the ACA(Obamacare) and it is written on over 500 pages. It could have been simply written on one page, saying “every American gets the same healthcare we in the federal government, Congress, Senate and White House receive, since you’re all paying the bill anyway! “
Frank Saenz
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
