 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Whose going to pay?
View Comments

Letter: Whose going to pay?

While I may not be the brightest bulb in the pack, I do wonder how we’re going to make the mortgage payment on Arizona’s US Senate seat. The democrat had raised $83 million and the republican $52 million by mid October! The job will only pay $348,000 over two years. Whoever wins will owe a whole lot of favors! Oh yes, I know these are all small contributions from the cactus roots!

Imagine if this money had been donated to a local charity? I know people are free to spend their money anyway they like.

Both candidates have free healthcare provided by taxpayers, I haven’t heard either of them saying they would propose you getting the same! Congress passed the ACA(Obamacare) and it is written on over 500 pages. It could have been simply written on one page, saying “every American gets the same healthcare we in the federal government, Congress, Senate and White House receive, since you’re all paying the bill anyway! “

Frank Saenz

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Liberalism Lives

As a former longtime resident of Arizona and a subscriber to the Arizona Daily Star, I am amazed by how liberalism has taken over the newspape…

Local-issues

Letter: Tired of Extremes

I've been looking into the race for District One, County Supervisor. The statements and videos on the candidates websites do tell a story of d…

Local-issues

Letter: Fire Sean Miller

Overwhelming evidence that some Level 1 NCAA violations include Coach Sean Miller. My history at the UofA started in 1964 as a freshman, conti…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News