Letter: Why Adia Barnes should not apologize

As for the demand that Adia Barnes apologize for her words and gestures, I say quit trying to squelch the fullness of life as it's actually lived. The sublime eloquence of vulgarity in moments of intense emotion cannot be denied. You "golly dang" linguistic prudes and pseudo-moralists would do well to walk through campus when classes let out and listen to the chatter of females. The "f" word in all its glorious variants will sear your chaste ears and maybe open your eyes to the ubiquity of earthy discourse among those who are vibrant with life. So long live free expression and honest emotions! Down with Puritanical squeamishness and the righteous indignation of sanctimonious minds! (Unfortunately, in this newspaper I can't use a more expressive condemnation of specious piety.)
Ron Terpening
Northwest side
