Letter: Why are Democrats So Afraid of a Recount?

America held a presidential election last November and my side lost. Here in Arizona the GOP questioned whether voters’ choices had been accurately tallied and requested a recount, a usually routine procedure.
Watching the overzealous counterattack by the winning Democrats I wonder why they:
-go to court to block a harmless recount
-label the Republican inquiry in media as unfounded, false and the Big Lie without providing any evidence
-discredit the competency and objectivity of the auditing company.
This Republican doesn’t know the results of an audit and neither do you, but we should all be leery of any Democrat cover-up and allow the process to proceed.
It is an opportunity to heal partisan wounds and help bring our highly polarized country together by providing helpful insight for future elections.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
