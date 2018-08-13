I have to laugh at people that are so upset about the possibility that plastic straws could be banned. Too much of our waste is made of non-biodegradable plastic. Yes, we are not near the ocean but it still is an important issue. No plastic straws does not mean that straws will disappear. I remember when all straws were made of paper (yes... really). We can always go back to paper straws and, if a liquid were too thick, you could use a biodegradable spoon.
Joseph Ricca
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.