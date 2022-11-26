Letter: Why are they so angry?

I recently passed a car on Oracle with Let's Go Brandon and Impeach Biden stickers on the window. What inspires this anger against the man who restored stability to the White House after 4 years of chaos? The so called radical agenda of Biden produced legislation to lower drug prices, bring the chip industry back to the US, address climate change, fix infrastructure, and deal with gun violence. I can only assume Joe Biden's detractors have been sprinkled with some of that Fox News fairy dust that makes otherwise rational people vote for candidates not fit to hold public office. A certain 45th President, would be Governor of Arizona and Secretary of State come to mind.