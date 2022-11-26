 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Why are they so angry?

  • Comments

I recently passed a car on Oracle with Let's Go Brandon and Impeach Biden stickers on the window. What inspires this anger against the man who restored stability to the White House after 4 years of chaos? The so called radical agenda of Biden produced legislation to lower drug prices, bring the chip industry back to the US, address climate change, fix infrastructure, and deal with gun violence. I can only assume Joe Biden's detractors have been sprinkled with some of that Fox News fairy dust that makes otherwise rational people vote for candidates not fit to hold public office. A certain 45th President, would be Governor of Arizona and Secretary of State come to mind.

Mary Zimmerman

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Sore loser Lake

When the Governor's race was called for Katie Hobbs, instead of finding a crumb of professionalism or graciousness, Kari Lake instead continue…

Letter: Kari Lake Finally Correct!

“Arizonan’s Know BS when they see it” was Kari Lakes’s verbal response to the Associated Press election call of Lake’s defeat for Arizona gove…

Letter: Adieu to Lake

After losing the Governor's Race to Katie Hobbs, Trump Mini-Me, Kari Lake stated "Arizonans know B.S. when they see it". Kari Lake is finally …

Letter: Election results

For all you liberals out there (and I know there's many because I do read the editorials) why can Florida, with a greater population than Ariz…

Letter: Deliberate inflation

Inflation is always greed in action. The law of supply and demand is a euphemism cooked up by an 18th century economist to make "scientific" w…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News