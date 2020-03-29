Letter: Why Are They Waiting?

Re: the March 27 article "Ducey must issue 'stay-at-home' order to slow virus."
It seems very short sighted of both Governor Ducey, and Pima County Manager, Chuck Huckleberry, not to recommend or require a ‘shelter-in-place’ order at this time to cut down on the potential exposure to COVID-19. Governor Ducey has stated that the situation is not ‘bad enough’ yet to warrant such an order. With 401 diagnosed cases (at the time I write this letter) currently in Arizona, now is the time to try to get ahead of this virus instead of allowing it to grow in the population. Remember, there are not many people who have been tested within the state. In Pima County on Sunday there were 17 diagnosed cases, on Wednesday there were 46 cases, over two and a half times as many in three days. The numbers are growing exponentially. At this rate, by Saturday we may have 115 cases!
Please, let’s encourage tele-work wherever possible, and ‘shelter-in-place’ to help protect our entire population from COVID-19.
Sally Dickinson
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
