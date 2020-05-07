Letter: Why are we Minimizing the Power of Nature?
Letter: Why are we Minimizing the Power of Nature?

When this pandemic first hit the U.S., we were told to hunker down, ostensibly to allow our hospitals to be able to handle the crush of patients that would flood in from exposure to a virus that was new to all of us.

Now this approach seems to be the long term strategy as well. When the virus returns in the winter, as it surely will, will we be any better equipped to fight it off? Clearly, the end goal is to rely on the power of man, in the form of a vaccine that promises salvation from a threat that simply won't go away.

We already have the tools to defeat the virus, wonderfully provided by nature itself. If you are sick, morbidly obese, or compromised, stay home. The rest of us, using appropriate distancing and hygienic practices, should go out and develop herd immunity as nature and God intended.

I, for one, trust the inherent, perfect design of nature over anything mankind can derive.

RICHARD PEDDY

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

