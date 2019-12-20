Letter: Why are we still being asked for Social Security Numbers?
Letter: Why are we still being asked for Social Security Numbers?

Medicare cards, Drivers' licenses, & military IDs no longer use an individual's SSN having replaced them in order to protect them from the massive amount of identity theft. However, when someone goes for an x-ray, or other medical procedure, medical facilities and their forms are still requesting SSNs. When asked about this the answer has been that without them, Medicare and/or Tricare may not cover the procedure. For myself, as a military dependent, it means giving both mine and my husband's as my sponsor. WHY? The medical facility has already made a copy of my ID cards. Shouldn't that be enough? So much for protecting our SSNs from identity theft!

Georgianna Murphy

Foothills

Comments may be used in print.

