Letter: Why Change The Crossword Puzzle ??

As a major part of my daily routine, every morning for many years, I have enjoyed completing the AZ Daily Star's Crossword Puzzle. The recent change to the LA Crossword Puzzle has been very disturbing, and I have quit doing the puzzles. The previous versions were great and the difficulty was average; the new puzzles are way too difficult for most of us. Change for change's sake is not always a good thing. In this case it wasn't. I can understand trying to cut costs, but this puzzle takes up more space than is required, and I can't imagine it costs less to you. WHY THE CHANGE? Please return to the previous crossword puzzles, or I will have to consider another publication.

Gene Casagrande

Northwest side

