I am feeling hopelessly naive today as I step out of the shower. I moved to the desert 19 years ago and, being from a Great Lakes state, I was conscious of every drop of water I used. I even collected cold shower water in a 5 gallon bucket until the water was warm enough for me to step into, and used the water to nourish my cacti.

I realize now how totally silly and irrelevant my behaviors were in the context of Arizona water. I learned on Saturday from Rob Peters, CEO of Save the Scenic Sant Rita’s, that Hudbay Minerals plans to pump 4.3 BILLION gallons of water out of the Sant Cruz watershed every single year to wash rocks! That is 15% of Tucson’s entire water supply.

A few gallons down the drain of my shower will never be able to offset that!

Peggy Hendrickson

Green Valley