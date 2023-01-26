 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Why Democrats won

LZ Granderson of the LA Times missed some key points relevant to Katie Hobbs’ and other statewide Dems 2022 success. While he got the voter registration mix right, he failed to consider other motivating factors in AZ.

MAGA is more than merely Trump. It is a drag on women’s and racial rights. MAGA seeks to ban books and easy access to voting. Public educational success is squarely in MAGA’s crosshairs as is investment our nation’s future. MAGA fights for Big Pharma rather than American families.

AZ voters, regardless of party affiliation, want a government that works on their behalf. They’re sick and tired of a party that’s more interested in election complaints, dysfunctional dishonesty and obstructionism. Democrats won and will win because they deliver for us!

Ralph Atchue

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

