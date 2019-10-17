Quick answer: to support the local paper and get local news. I also subscribe to the Sunday New York Times to support quality journalism. Imagine my dismay when I read a long article in the New York Times yesterday about Gus Zamora, an agent with the Border Patrol (married to a senior Border Patrol agent) who is charged with sexually assaulting a fellow agent based in the Tucson sector. A Grand Jury met...in Tucson. Zamora was arrested...in Tucson. The night in question began in the Trident Grill... in Tucson. The Police got involved with the investigation... Tucson Police. Wondering why I hadn’t heard about this before, despite a daily reading of the Daily Star, I Googled “Zamora” to see what the Star said about this story.... Turns out: Nothing. I am indeed wondering...why do I subscribe to the Arizona Daily Star?
Susan Miller-Pinhey
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.