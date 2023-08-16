Re: the July 19 letter “EPA Proposed Environmental Regulations”

Why do some Republican politicians write to oppose the EPA’s proposal to tighten the primary (health-based) annual fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) air standard? The Clean Air Act requires the EPA to base decisions for primary standards on health considerations only; economic factors cannot be considered (EPA Regulatory Impact Analysis).

PM 2.5 can deeply enter the lungs and then the bloodstream. The many PM 2.5 health risks include heart attacks and strokes, aggravation of other heart and lung diseases, lung cancer, low birth weight, and premature deaths. Much PM 2.5 air pollution is from burning fossil fuels.

So why do some politicians oppose this health issue? Is it because the National Association of Manufacturers has been a major lobby for the fossil fuel industry? Are these politicians funded by the fossil fuel industry?

Our politicians should put their constituents’ health above the harms imposed upon all of us by pollution from the fossil fuel industry.

Mark Peterson, MD

Foothills