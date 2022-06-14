 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Why does Ginni Thomas think her voice counts more than mine?

Ginni Thomas, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas's wife, was texting Trump's Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, to overturn the results of the national election on Jan. 6. Turns out that earlier she called AZ legislators to get them to elect a "clean slate of electors," or rather electors that would overturn the will of Arizona voters and elect Trump rather than Biden.

That's my vote she wanted to throw out - who does she think she is? Oh yes, Clarence Thomas' wife. Remember him? He is in the majority of the leaked Supreme Court opinion that would throw out Roe v Wade, and with it, the power of women all over the country to make choices about their own bodies. Recognize a theme? These people think they deserve to rule our lives. Stand up for voting rights and for a future Supreme Court that represents the people, Arizonans!

Molly Hunter

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

