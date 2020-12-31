 Skip to main content
Letter: Why does our city end up with public “art” that is so bad?
Letter: Why does our city end up with public “art” that is so bad?

I have watched with horror the “iron arches” at 5 points, a project by "artist" Luis Mena go up. If you have not seen it, twilight is best so you get the full effect. I attend public meetings and this WAS NOT what was proposed. The approved plan was Papel Picado Banderitas made of metal that fit the scale of the street. Somehow that changed under project mgr. Jesse Soto into a series of massive McDonald-esc arches with exposed electrical conduit and bright plastic renaming the streets and neighborhoods. Without any process, we have Cesar Chavez Ave and Barrio Santa Rita. The statue of Chavez under the "Ugly but Honest" sign is focused more on the image of the Virgin Mary he is carrying than him or the labor movement. Should tax dollars be producing religious art? The thing is objectively bad. Mr. Soto should be fired and this entire mess redesigned. We need art that enhances our city, not visual trash that makes Tucson uglier.

John Martinez

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

