Letter: Why Doesn’t the US Provide Basic Shelter?

I am sad that the richest country in history won’t provide basic shelter to its population. Our elected officials should be embarrassed.

Whether you think the police should clear homeless camps or you think health care and social services are needed for homeless veterans, the disabled, and the temporarily unemployed, the problem cannot be solved without money.

Money needed to solve national and community problems comes from taxes. Charitable organizations help, but they can’t do it all. If Congress and State Legislatures would ask billionaires and big corporations to pay their fair share, we could resolve homelessness and the associated problems of inadequate healthcare and widening economic disparity. But Congress and Legislatures cut taxes the wealthy should pay, while increasing spending on bombs, war, fossil fuels, and the pharmaceutical industry, and failing to address the basic needs of our population.

Lisa Wolfe

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
