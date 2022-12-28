Letter: Why Doesn’t the US Provide Basic Shelter?

Whether you think the police should clear homeless camps or you think health care and social services are needed for homeless veterans, the disabled, and the temporarily unemployed, the problem cannot be solved without money.

Money needed to solve national and community problems comes from taxes. Charitable organizations help, but they can’t do it all. If Congress and State Legislatures would ask billionaires and big corporations to pay their fair share, we could resolve homelessness and the associated problems of inadequate healthcare and widening economic disparity. But Congress and Legislatures cut taxes the wealthy should pay, while increasing spending on bombs, war, fossil fuels, and the pharmaceutical industry, and failing to address the basic needs of our population.