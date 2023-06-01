I was shocked to read that plans for Pima County Community College’s Drachman hotel properties -- Frontier Motel, Copper Cactus and Tucson Inn – plan does not include a possibility for housing. With Tucson’s housing shortage, transforming these historic hotels into affordable student housing for both PCC and UA students or even members of the public could become a revenue center to offset the expected renovation costs, while preserving the historic value of the asset. Collaborating with a community-minded partner that might bring money to the table, such as HSL Properties/Management, for advice/investment/renovation/operation might create a win-win-win situation for the community, business, government and the college. Why demolish potential housing when the three properties could thrive again, like the Sahara Apartments on Stone Avenue.
Debe Campbell
Southeast side
People are also reading…
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.