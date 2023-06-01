I was shocked to read that plans for Pima County Community College’s Drachman hotel properties -- Frontier Motel, Copper Cactus and Tucson Inn – plan does not include a possibility for housing. With Tucson’s housing shortage, transforming these historic hotels into affordable student housing for both PCC and UA students or even members of the public could become a revenue center to offset the expected renovation costs, while preserving the historic value of the asset. Collaborating with a community-minded partner that might bring money to the table, such as HSL Properties/Management, for advice/investment/renovation/operation might create a win-win-win situation for the community, business, government and the college. Why demolish potential housing when the three properties could thrive again, like the Sahara Apartments on Stone Avenue.