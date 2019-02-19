On February 17, the Star's Editor informed us she is dropping a popular Comic strip due to an offensive word slipping in. This seems a bit overboard to punish the fans of the strip when it seems to me it was the Editor, and the Comics page editor who dropped the ball. Since the comics pages, according to the article, are laid out several days in advance it should give them plenty of time to edit. As a side note, I think most young children would not read Non Sequitur anyway as it is usually over their heads, and the the word in question is pretty common on the school playgrounds these days anyway.
Ron Usedom
East side
