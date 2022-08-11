 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Why hasn't the AZ Medical Board acted?

Re: the Aug. 7 article "Records: Mormon officials didn't stop years of abuse."

This story about the failure of LDS Bishop John Herrod to report the years-long sexual abuse of a child by her father was heartbreaking and enraging. As reported, the church is hiding behind an alleged religious exemption to AZ's mandatory reporting law, ARS 13-3620. What the story failed to address is Bishop Herrod's requirement as a physician to report abuse. ARS 13-3620 says, "Any person who reasonably believes that a minor is...the victim of physical injury, abuse, child abuse...shall immediately report...this information to a peace officer..." and explicitly names a physician as a mandatory reporter.

An online check reveals Dr. Herrod is still licensed to practice medicine in AZ, and, in fact, his license was renewed last December, despite his admission that he never reported this child's abuse to law enforcement.

Why is Dr. Herrod not being prosecuted for failure to report? And why is the AZ Medical Board, whose mission is "judicious licensing," still allowing this despicable man to practice medicine?

Laura Penny

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

