Who am i?
No identification
The coyote told me not to bring it.
One bottle of water
Go, he said,
Its only one mile to Ajo.
Who am I?
A husband, a father, a daughter
In search of a better life, a helping hand.
I wandered in the desert, struggled through the mountains,
Only to find more desert, more mountains.
Oh, God! It was so hot in the Promised Land.
Who am I?
A human being
Blackened by the sun, eyes hollow
I shed clothes in my delirium.
My broken heart exploded.
I cooked to death.
I did not deserve to die.
Mexican coyotes, American wall builders
All who look the other way
Deserted me.
Who am I?
Unknown, no name
Buried in a strange land
Never at rest, searching for home
Laura Martinez
Southwest side
