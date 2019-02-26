Who am i?

No identification

The coyote told me not to bring it.

One bottle of water

Go, he said,

Its only one mile to Ajo.

Who am I?

A husband, a father, a daughter

In search of a better life, a helping hand.

I wandered in the desert, struggled through the mountains,

Only to find more desert, more mountains.

Oh, God! It was so hot in the Promised Land.

Who am I?

A human being

Blackened by the sun, eyes hollow

I shed clothes in my delirium.

My broken heart exploded.

I cooked to death.

I did not deserve to die.

Mexican coyotes, American wall builders

All who look the other way

Deserted me.

Who am I?

Unknown, no name

Buried in a strange land

Never at rest, searching for home

Laura Martinez

Southwest side

