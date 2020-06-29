Letter: Why I support Martha McSally

Times have been extremely difficult recently, but I’ve appreciated the help of Senator Martha McSally. She worked to get individual relief quickly to Arizonans and now is working to get our economy back up and running again.
I saw this week that she introduced new legislation to boost our economy, it’s called the American Tax Rebate and Incentive Program Act (TRIP act). It provides a tax credit to individuals and families for going out and investing in our small-businesses again. You can get credit for travel, lodging, entertainment, something that the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry has celebrated!
If we aren’t traveling like normal, the hospitality industry is severely hurt. This employs over 15 million Americans, who cannot go to their jobs or pay their rent! This isn’t a government handout, it’s a way to boost the economy. We so desperately need this, thank you Martha McSally.
Emilio Vasquez
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
