Letter: Why I support Senator McSally

As a retired attorney and judge, I am voting for Martha McSally for the U.S. Senate.
I find her a person of integrity and principles, a thoughtful person who thinks for herself, a hard worker, and one committed to the rule of law and equality of all before the law. Her care for all Arizonians and hard work are proven by ranking as the 6th most bipartisan Senator, and tying for the most bills signed into law during her first year as a Senator.
She helped save the A-10 with and its jobs, and supports military preparedness. She also believes in bringing outsourced jobs back to the U.S. and ending our dependency on China for medical and high tech related items while simultaneously increasing manufacturing in the U.S.
We can all be proud of her, and she had proven she deserves our vote in these troubled times.
William Bontrager
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
