Letter: Why I support the zoo
Letter: Why I support the zoo

Dear people,

The Zoo expansion has been very public information and been in the works for years. This project has developed by local input and approved by voters.

These additions will not only build our community but will amplify the zoo’s existing efforts to aid in number our conservation efforts around the world.

Thank you for your support.

Sara Martinez

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

