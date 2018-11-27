Re: the Nov. 25 article "County voters really don't care much about roads."
I voted against Prop 463 because:
1. Property Taxes: Pima County secondary rate is set to reduce as existing bonds are paid off. Prop 463 would have prevented those reductions
2. It takes 2 of my monthly 12 Social Security checks to pay my Pima County Property taxes. Pima County has the highest property taxes in Arizona. While Pima County can't even maintain our roads, Maricopa County keeps building new 6-8 freeways, resulting in less cross town traffic delays
3. I do not trust Pima County leadership to spend the money as Prop 463 intends. Fiscal responsibility of that leadership stinks.
Alan Kohl
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.