Letter: Why I voted for Joe Biden

Editor,

A letter writer asked for help understanding why eighty million of us voted for Joe Biden and wanted to know if we felt better off.

I voted for Joe Biden because I was exhausted by a president who told so many lies. I was tired of a president who pretended to care. I was horrified having a president unleash white supremacists and refer to them as "very fine people." I was aghast to have a president whose idea of democracy was, heads I win, tails you lose: who repeatedly said that if he won the election it was fair, if he lost it was fraudulent.

Yes, I feel infinitely better off knowing that I still live in a democracy. My question is: How could anyone vote for a person who resembled a lynch mob leader and did everything he could to prevent the peaceful transfer of power.

Dave Gallagher

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

