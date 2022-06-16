 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Why I voted for Joe Biden

  • Comments

Editor,

A letter writer asked for help understanding why eighty million of us voted for Joe Biden and wanted to know if we felt better off.

I voted for Joe Biden because I was exhausted by a president who told so many lies. I was tired of a president who pretended to care. I was horrified having a president unleash white supremacists and refer to them as "very fine people." I was aghast to have a president whose idea of democracy was, heads I win, tails you lose: who repeatedly said that if he won the election it was fair, if he lost it was fraudulent.

Yes, I feel infinitely better off knowing that I still live in a democracy. My question is: How could anyone vote for a person who resembled a lynch mob leader and did everything he could to prevent the peaceful transfer of power.

Dave Gallagher

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Changing Arizona Gun Laws

A Wikipedia-level summary of AZ gun laws shows Texas-level disregard for public safety: no permit required to purchase, no registration requir…

Letter: Firearms Regulation

The first clause of the US Second Amendment reads "A well regulated Militia, . . ". This is not just any militia that's protected, but a well …

Letter: The Other Big Lie

I understand that some bureaucrat has to say there is a 100 year water supply available in order for a building permit to be issued for new co…

Letter: Vote Nancy for Arizona

As a teacher who retired in November after teaching for 18 years at Tucson High Magnet School, I can bear witness to the fact that education i…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News