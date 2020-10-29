 Skip to main content
Letter: Why I voted NO on Proposition 208
Letter: Why I voted NO on Proposition 208

I have voted NO on Proposition 208, the initiative on the November ballot to surcharge wealthy individuals and small businesses that pay state income taxes as individuals.

Here are the two reasons why I voted NO:

1. It is fundamentally unfair to surtax one demographic group for the cost of public education, a common good from which all Arizonans benefit.

2. Arizona needs its wealthy individuals and small businesses to continue to achieve, to innovate, and to create jobs.

For example, think of our local motor vehicle magnate, Jim Click, with his multiple dealerships employing 900 in Tucson.

Think also of our innovative, entrepreneurial medical doctors and dentists, and their life-saving inventions and care.

In a fairer world, everyone would be called upon to support our government schools through a flat rate tax on their personal income.

Everyone should pay for this common good.

James Stewart, D.Sc.

James Stewart

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

