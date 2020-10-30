Letter: Why I Will Vote for Martha McSally

This 2020 Election have unfolded a plethora of political rhetoric that will either promote tyranny vs Law & Order; reduce or increase taxes; murder or protect the unborn; defend reasonable healthcare cost which includes pre-existing conditions, stimulate jobs here, halt illegal immigration among the issues by Arizonans. Martha McSally is a FIGHTER and will continue to fight for Arizona...she advocates cutting taxes, defends Arizonan's healthcare (which includes pre-existing conditions), & bring jobs home from China. I admire Martha's integrity as proven by her voting record. After checking Mark Kelly's background, his advertisements are distorted. Mark Kelly is a COUNTERFEIT! He built a sophisticated political operation that funded the most radical elements of the Democratic Party (check out his photo with Ilan Omar) which only proves he is groomed to be a far LEFT Democrat. Do you really want Liberals controlling you, the average middle class tax payer?
Arlene Stassinos
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
