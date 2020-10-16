 Skip to main content
Letter: Why I'm Voting for Prop. 208
Letter: Why I'm Voting for Prop. 208

Before retiring to AZ, I was teaching at a private, day and boarding, college prep school in PA. Because of its small size, small classes and proximity to NYC, tuition was rather pricey. And so, all of the students, except those on scholarship, came from wealthy families. These students, for the most part, aspired to own a HMO or be the CEO of a hospital, dental, legal or education corporation. They did NOT want to be your doctor, lawyer, nurse or teach your children or grandchildren. And so, as you consider Prop. 208, please think about this and remember that most doctors, nurses, dentists and teachers are the graduates of public school systems. These are the very people that we need and depend on in our daily lives. That's why I'm voting for Prop. 208, and I encourage you to do likewise. It is ultimately in your best interest.

Ginny Williams

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

