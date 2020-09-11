 Skip to main content
Letter: Why is AZ Star defending Mark Kelly?
The AZ Star has run several stories essentially defending Mark Kelly and his involvement in World View. One 'fact checked" McSally's campaign ads, the other was World View's issuance of a 'cease and desist order' to the McSally campaign, then Sunday's article by Tim Steller defending World View and Kelly. This is a campaign season and the federal courts have repeatedly granted candidates broad leeway in their political ads. The Star has not addressed Kelly's reported involvement in procuring financial investments into World View by Tencent, a company affiliated with the communist Chinese government that seeks to acquire America's aerospace technology. A Tencent representative in America reportedly donated $5,000 to Kelly's campaign. There is enough legitimate criticisms of Kelly's co-founding of World View, Pima County's controversial $15 million loan, Chinese investments, and their lack of meeting original stated goals. Has the Star did any articles scrutinizing Kelly's or surrogate's ads against McSally for their accuracy and truthfulness? Look soon for a Star endorsement of Democrat Kelly for Senate.

Rebecca Lawson

Northeast side

