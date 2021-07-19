Letter: Why is Hoffman so confused?

When will the Star finally say, “enough!” and replace Jonathan Hoffman with another local conservative voice - one who is less confused by vocabulary and concepts. I am generously assuming he suffers from confusion rather than from something more odious.
Hoffman’s most recent piece, a baffling argument for keeping wages low for the poor, labels an awareness of racism as “fashionable.” Later in the column, his true confusion is revealed when he suddenly switches from discussing “Tucson’s poor” to “Black males.”
Hoffman’s May 23 column admitted his confusion between “equal” and “equitable,” as well as clearly not understanding the distinction between being a person “of whiteness” from being a person who is white. Past opinion pieces from Hoffman demonstrate confusion between “gender” and “sex” and between “values” and permission to discriminate. His use of the word “phobia” is simply offensive. The list continues.
There must be voices in Tucson who can articulate a conservative perspective with less “confusion.”
Paula Cortes
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.