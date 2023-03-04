These are not the people the merit my respect or admiration. These and other bureaucrats and elites that seem to be pulling the strings of control in our country and the globe are not those who we have elected.

Why is it that we would give up our sovereignty to the likes of WHO, are they chosen by us?

These are not any of those who we’ve elected to carry out the will of our people.

The NIH, who through the back door helped to engineer a virus that killed many of our friends and relatives ?

The FBI, NSA, CIA and many other bureaucrats !

Did we elect them to spy on us and use the data that they collect to destroy our Constitutional Rights and freedoms ?

Did we elect them and give them these extra Constitutional powers ?

I think not, and yet they are in charge.

This forebodes a much different life for our children.

Sad !

Rich Barnes

East side