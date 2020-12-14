Letter: Why is our library open?

I saw a recent letter and I agree about wondering why our libraries are open, especially as a health advisory stay at home was issued on Wednesday. I come only for curbside books but people are going inside to browse for books, and this is insane to me. Why are we putting this stress on our healthcare workers allowing people to frivolously enter for browsing? This is not an essential service to our county and only further spreads possible COVID. I understand people may need to use computers and fax machines but this is crazy and I call upon Pima County to shutter browsing!
Graham Felter
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
