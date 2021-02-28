 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Why is sex education (still) such a sensitive topic (O’Connor ltr 2/23)?
View Comments

Letter: Why is sex education (still) such a sensitive topic (O’Connor ltr 2/23)?

  • Comments

Re: the Feb. 23 article "Why is sex education such a sensitive topic?"

Sex is a source of guilt, shame, and embarrassment to many people. Attacks on sex ed remind us that sexual fear and loathing is a hugely powerful force in American politics.

Our democratic society failed to protect these reactionaries from having to accept other people’s sexual behavior that they know in their hearts is dangerously WRONG! (So wrong that wrong people lose their rights.)

Obergefell (Gay marriage) detonated a blast of outrage ten days after Trump’s descent. Next, gays sued businesses that refused to support them, and Trump was reborn as a god, a fuhrer, promising righteous people power and domination. Gay marriage, abortion, and the whole sexual revolution would be undone! Wrong ideas would be put down and the wrong people believing them punished!

But not if we keep democracy and the freedom it promises. Only fascism can force people to behave! Sex education? Not needed! Sex? Very tightly controlled!

Daniel Lynch

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Protest

I’m inquiring about the upcoming protests at Southwest Keys facility where migrant children are being locked up on Oracle Road? The facility t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News