Letter: Why is sex education (still) such a sensitive topic (O’Connor ltr 2/23)?

Re: the Feb. 23 article "Why is sex education such a sensitive topic?"
Sex is a source of guilt, shame, and embarrassment to many people. Attacks on sex ed remind us that sexual fear and loathing is a hugely powerful force in American politics.
Our democratic society failed to protect these reactionaries from having to accept other people’s sexual behavior that they know in their hearts is dangerously WRONG! (So wrong that wrong people lose their rights.)
Obergefell (Gay marriage) detonated a blast of outrage ten days after Trump’s descent. Next, gays sued businesses that refused to support them, and Trump was reborn as a god, a fuhrer, promising righteous people power and domination. Gay marriage, abortion, and the whole sexual revolution would be undone! Wrong ideas would be put down and the wrong people believing them punished!
But not if we keep democracy and the freedom it promises. Only fascism can force people to behave! Sex education? Not needed! Sex? Very tightly controlled!
Daniel Lynch
Midtown
