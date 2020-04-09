Letter: Why is there still a sports section?
View Comments

Letter: Why is there still a sports section?

Even in normal times an entire section of the newspaper dedicated to sports is of tenuous relevance to many of us. Surely now that there aren't any, that section could be reoriented. I suggest the abundance of paths to wellness--physical, psychological and spiritual. Sports and competition can be covered, because they are a very common path for achieving wellness. But there are many others. As an employee of a historic garden in Tucson (Mission Garden), I experience the healing power of nature, outdoors and the growing of ancient crops almost every day. As the husband of a musician, I experience the transformative power of music almost every day. Surely wellness is what we need focus on at a time like this, and maybe always.

Kendall Kroesen

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: National Guard

Thank God Governor Ducey has activated the National Guard. We all need to be safe, but then I found out it wasn’t for our safety, but to “re-s…

Local-issues

Letter: Hoarders

In response to Governor Ducey deploying the National Guard to help stock shelves in grocery stores; Instead of stocking shelves, why not post …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News