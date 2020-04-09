Letter: Why is there still a sports section?

Even in normal times an entire section of the newspaper dedicated to sports is of tenuous relevance to many of us. Surely now that there aren't any, that section could be reoriented. I suggest the abundance of paths to wellness--physical, psychological and spiritual. Sports and competition can be covered, because they are a very common path for achieving wellness. But there are many others. As an employee of a historic garden in Tucson (Mission Garden), I experience the healing power of nature, outdoors and the growing of ancient crops almost every day. As the husband of a musician, I experience the transformative power of music almost every day. Surely wellness is what we need focus on at a time like this, and maybe always.
Kendall Kroesen
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
