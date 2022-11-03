 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Why Is Tom Horne running for Superintendent of Public Instruction?

During Tom Horne's last term as Superintendent of Public Schools, myself and some other public school teachers were able to secure a meeting with him to discuss public education budget cuts. As he walked into the meeting, he stated, "I know why you're here. You want more money for a great vacation or a cruise". We told him, "No...we just want to get our materials and supplies monies back as we are having to buy our students' supplies out of our own pockets". After this, he replied, "Well, my wife teaches five sections a day with one set of books and she does just fine". Then, he promptly turned and left the meeting. As we looked at each other's shocked faces, it was quite obvious that Tom Horne did not care one bit about public education teachers, public education schools, and our precious public education students in Arizona. So, as a 40+ year public education teacher in Arizona, I have to ask, Why is Tom Horne running again?

Tanya Glover

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

