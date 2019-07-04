Hudbay Minerals mining the Santa Rita Mountains is like the group of Italians wanting to extract marble from the hills of the remote village of San Lorenzo La Jolla Rodriguez in Mexico. While doing community development work there, they came offering to develop a marble quarry promising jobs, water, electricity, etc.
The villagers listened to multiple presentations, never saying yes, never saying no. I didn’t understand their reluctance but I didn’t said a word. My task was to help them do what they wanted, not what I thought they needed.
As years passed they did get potable water and electricity without the marble quarry. I asked the village president, “Why did you not go into business with the Italians and the marble quarry?” Wisely he replied, “Why should we make someone else rich with our resources?”
I say, “Why should we make Hudbay Minerals rich with our resources; the wildlife, biodiversity, beauty of the Santa Rita’s, that most of us do not want to sell?”
Charles (aka Punch) Woods
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.