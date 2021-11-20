Letter: Why masks are needed even for vaccinated

Re; The Nov. 17 letter "Disrespecting the fully-vaccinated."
Here is why mask mandates are still necessary:
Our current COVID-19 vaccines do not immunize the nose well. COVID infection of the nose can still occur, even if you’ve had two or three vaccines, allowing you to get sick or spread it to others.
THIS IS WHY EVERYONE NEEDS TO WEAR A MASK AND KEEP DISTANCING, especially with the upcoming holidays, community gatherings and sporting events.
Increased transmission of viruses always happens in the winter, and masks also limit influenza spread.
Vaccine and mask mandates do not violate state laws – they are public safety measures aimed at saving lives.
If you would like to read about how scientists are trying to block COVID-19 transmission with nasal vaccines, read “Trying to Block SARS-CoV-2 Transmission With Intranasal Vaccines” in the October 14th Journal of the American Medical Association, p. 1661.
Steven Oscherwitz, MD Infectious Disease Tucson
East side
