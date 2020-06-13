Letter: Why McSally

Q: Senator, please tell us why Arizonans should elect you to represent them in the Senate.
A: Sure. I was the first American woman to fly in combat and command a USAF fighter squadron, and I love fighter pilots.
Q: Several years ago, you criticized the Obama administration for their weak response to the ebola outbreak. What about our response to the coronavirus pandemic?
A: Well, nobody's perfect. The good news is that, due to the President's positive actions, less than 200,000 have died. His daily pandemic briefings were really helpful. Didn't you see his great TV ratings?
Q: Please explain your position on Health Care.
A: I love health care. Why shouldn't I? I get it for free!
Q: You voted to abolish Obamacare. How will you replace it?
A: We will have a great plan, but I'd rather talk about fighter pilots.
Folks, please vote in November.
Carl Hunter
Tubac
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
