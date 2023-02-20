Re: the Feb. 15 article "Schools to experiment with micro reactors."

First it was “small modular reactors” - now it’s “micro reactors!”

“(N)uclear energy on demand as a product, not as a big mega project,” says the nuclear engineer.

Well, I won’t be satisfied until I have a nano-reactor in my pocket to power my cell phone … and use the radioactive leftovers to make my own private dirty bomb! Then I’ll be safe, too!

Lucky for us, NO nuclear energy project has EVER come in on time, on budget. These vape pen hallucinations have no better prospect, because nothing like a "small modular" or "micro reactor" has yet been built to test cost and performance in the real world.

Why does the zombie nuclear power industry still exist after decades of subsidies and cost overruns? Because the US nuclear weapons industry still needs the technical and industrial base it provides under a cracking veneer of civilian benefit.

Jack Cohen-Joppa

Midtown