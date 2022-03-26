 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Why More Pac-12 Teams are not still in the Tournament
Letter: Why More Pac-12 Teams are not still in the Tournament

During our game with TCU last night, it became clear the we were having a hard time coping with TCU's physical game. We won the game, but we won it ugly because, thanks to the PAC 12 referees, we have learned to play marshmallow basketball. During almost every PAC 12 game played this season and previous seasons, the players have to adapt to the officiating which consists of a whistle almost every trip down the court. Our players have learned to adapt as have all PAC 12 teams. Thus, when faced with physical teams, we collapse, waiting for whistles that do not occur. Last night, our guys figured out they could get away with rougher play and they manned-up. We need referees who let players play and encourage momentum.

Ginny Roberts

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

