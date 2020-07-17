Letter: Why no Republican primary?

I have been a registered Republican in the state of AZ since I moved to Tucson more than 30 years ago. I need help.
Most importantly, our current President is obviously unfit for the position, but we are not even being allowed to exercise a vote. What happened to our right for a primary election?
I continue to mourn for loss of the integrity of John McCain to represent us. Where are you?
Decisions (including even if our children should attend school!) are being based on the criterion of what path will be better for Trump's reelection possibilities rather than educational and health concerns.
I'm sure I'm not alone in my dismay. What can we do?
Muriel Saville Troike
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
