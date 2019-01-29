Does it seem odd to anyone else that most of the A Section is attributed to the Associated Press? It is a rare occasion when we read something attributed to a local writer in this section. I am sure you have writers more than capable of researching state and national issues and describing them for us. I miss this local talent.
The first page of Sports always has columns by local writers. Tim Steller regularly appears in the section that follows Sports. Aside from letters to the editor, even the editorial pages don't have a lot of local talent aside from Fitzsimmons, for which we are eternally grateful.
Lela Aldrich
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.