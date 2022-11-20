 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Why not campaign limits? And let’s revive humor.

Recognizing that the best campaigner isn’t always the best office-holder, and that perpetual campaigning interferes with actual governance, why not establish campaign limits, as we do with term limits?

We’d spare ourselves constant advertising assaults. Maybe billions saved could be applied to climate disaster relief or balancing the budget. Perhaps leaders could revive mutual respect and collegiality, spiced with humor.

Politicians, please note that ridiculing opponents is not humor. For humor, heed experts:

Will Rogers –

"I don't make jokes. I just watch the government and report the facts."

"This country has come to feel the same when Congress is in session as when the baby gets hold of a hammer." [Substitute "Arizona” and “state Legislature" as needed].

Arizona’s Mo Udall –

"Lord, give us the wisdom to utter words that are gentle and tender, for tomorrow we may have to eat them."

"Let's turn inflation over to the Post Office. That'll slow it down."

"If nominated, I shall run to Mexico. If elected, I shall fight extradition."

Ila Abernathy

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

