The reason we don't vote for road bonds is the fact that the money is rarely spent for the road work we authorize .
If we were given specific roads and when they would be widened, repaved, etc we would certainly be more amenable to voting for the bonds.
Example: Bond money was authorized for the section of Kolb Road from Sunrise to Sabino Canyon Road many, many years ago which still has not been accomplished. This is a very heavily traveled road since the county will not open up Snyder Road so that there is a more direct road to the East.
For years I used to call and ask about this road. I was always told the money has been used elsewhere and when we can get the funds we will widen this road. My last call was in 2015, when I gave up. I was then told that if funds could be located the work would start in 2017. It's now late 2018 with nothing in sight.
Bob Ratledge
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.