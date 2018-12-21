The notion of a "balanced opinion page" is one of those things that sounds good but fails the "sniff test." Letters to the editor are a vehicle for people to express viewpoints and spark debate and thoughtful discourse. The Star should print ALL letters received and not put silly numerical restrictions on how many letters a person can contribute. This may create havoc for your opinion page editors — deal with it. If a person is willing to invest time and thought to write a letter, that person should be respected and the letter published.
If 74 people support an issue and 12 oppose the issue, that's good information. If a proposition has overwhelming support (or opposition) that's also good information. Maybe one or two of those 74 people will have valuable, mindful thoughts. Having the editor restrict which letters are worthy and get published, is a form of censorship — not good. Journalists rant about their value to the democratic process — expressed public opinion holds the same stature.
Ed Murphy
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.