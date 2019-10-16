President Trump justified his unilateral actions in Syria by stating that, “The Kurds did not help us during WWII, so we don’t owe them anything.”
Then why do we give a bow to Turkey who signed a non-aggression pack with Adolph Hitler and the Third Reich in early 1941 and didn’t break it until late 1945!
Why choose Turkey over the Kurds?
Because Turkey can do things for Trump (not the United States of America) that the Kurds can’t. The Kurds were useful to the USA and the world fighting ISIS. Turkey will be useful to TRUMP.
Gary Benna
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.