All this talk about every other college but UNLV in the expansion. Is it because of academic standards? Or gambling problems? Vegas has built a brand new football stadium for the Raiders. Couldn't the Rebels rent that out when the Raiders aren't in town? There are a huge number of fans in Vegas as the overflow crowds for the hockey team testified to. And they have a number of basketball venues there for postseason
and special interleague games. Couldn't they play league games there as well? Pairing UNLV with San Diego State, even while adding SMU to pair with Utah, makes sense to me.
John Schmidt
Southwest side
