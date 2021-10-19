Letter: Why Prop 206 Is A Bad Idea

Prop 206 wage manipulation will certainly increase cost of living. Higher cost of living hurts everyone, hitting the hardest those people on fixed incomes, people on the lower end of the wage scale and small businesses.
Not only will Prop 206 hurt the economy and the poor, it will never end. Read it for yourself: each year the minimum wage increases, forever! Even during a recession/depression, Prop 206 tramps on.
It creates a new division of city government, just what we don't need, leaving the taxpayer ultimately on the hook.
Jurisdiction is added to an already overburdened city court, yet it’s the new bureaucrat who imposes fines, hefty-shutdown-a-business-forever fines. Furthermore, it allows for "interested party" litigation, with a 30% bounty to help entice said litigation, and prohibits an employer from requiring an “employee to possess a valid social security number”. It seems the devil really is in the details.
Prop 206 is bad, very bad. It helps no one and costs everyone – vote NO!
Mike Sacco
East side
